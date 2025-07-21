I tried Blackpool's newest Japanese restaurant and it was delicious

Kome Shokudo is serving up fresh, authentic Japanese dishes in the heart of Blackpool - think sushi and street food favourites in a laid-back setting.

Kome Shokudo, one of Blackpool’s newest dining spots is making a strong first impression with its focus on fresh, flavourful Japanese cuisine served in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Located in Cedar Square the restaurant offers a casual authentically Japanese experience that’s already drawing praise from locals and visitors alike.

Kome Shokudo | nw

The interior is stylish yet unfussy, with a warm atmosphere that invites diners to linger. There’s no need to be a sushi expert here - the menu is accessible and the friendly staff are happy to explain dishes or make recommendations. Whether you’re after a light bite or a full meal, Kome Shokudo caters to both.

The food is where the restaurant truly shines. Early favourites are the handmade gyoza dumplings and the sushi is another standout, with fresh ingredients and careful presentation that elevate each bite.

What sets Kome Shokudo apart is its commitment to authenticity while keeping the experience informal.

Kome Shokudo | nw

The menu isn’t overly long, but each dish feels intentional and well-executed. Diners have commented on the balance of flavours and the freshness of the ingredients, with many calling it some of the best Japanese food they’ve had in the area.

What’s clear is that Kome Shokudo has quickly built a loyal following thanks to its consistent quality and thoughtful approach.

Kome Shokudo. | nw

Kome Shokudo is a welcome addition to Blackpool’s food scene offering a simple, flavour-packed menu in a laid-back space.

Standouts include the crispy chicken dumplings, pork katsu rice bowl and the endless selection of sushi fillings.

Whether you're craving sushi, street food-style bites or something warm and hearty, this new Japanese spot delivers on taste and atmosphere and it’s well worth a visit.