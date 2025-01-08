Blackpool's new 'all you can eat world buffet' Umami World Kitchen opens next week - menu and opening times
Umami World Kitchen will open at the former Chinese Buffet in Church Street on Wednesday, January 15.
The restaurant says diners can look forward to a ‘global culinary journey’, with the buffet offering everything from traditional Carvery to Thai street food, Italian classics and curry.
There will also be sizzling teppanyaki, with fresh salmon, steak, scallops or juicy tiger prawns cooked on an iron griddle in front of customers.
Umami's chefs will also lay on a full Indian banquet, with dishes prepared in small batches that are regularly replenished, from authentic Kashmiri lamb and crispy pakora to creamy chicken tikka masala.
There will also be desserts, noodles and wood-fired pizza, as well as a range of drinks - including classic cocktails and a selection of wine, beer and ale.
Prices
Customers can eat as many dishes as they want for £20.99 from Monday to Thursday, while the buffet will cost £21.99 on Fridays and weekends. Children’s buffets are priced at £10.99, Monday to Sunday.
The restaurant will also have Chef’s Specials on the menu from Monday to Saturday and a traditional Carvery every Sunday.
Opening times
Monday to Thursday - 4.30pm to 9pm
Fridays - 4.30pm to 10pm
Saturdays - 12pm to 10pm
Sundays (and bank holidays) - 12pm to 9pm
You can view the menu and book a table on the Umami website here.
Anything else you need to know?
Umami advise bookings are recommended to avoid disappointment.
Children under 155cm (around 5ft) are charged kids price.
There is a small charge for infants under five years dining at the restaurant: £2.99.
Discretionary service charge of 3% will apply.
Last entrance is 30 minutes prior to closing. Dishes will be removed 15 minutes prior to closing.
Times and prices may differ during school holidays and festive seasons.
