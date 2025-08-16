Blackpool's cheapest fish & chips vs the most expensive... I tried them both

Professional competitive eater, self-proclaimed food lover, and well-known content creator Kyle Gibson aka Kyle V Food has visited Blackpool to try the town’s cheapest and most expensive fish and chips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading down to the Fylde Coast from his native North East, Kyle visited both Meat 'N' Plaice on Central Drive and Papa’s on the Promenade, claiming that these two establishments featured the cheapest and most expensive fish and chips respectively he could find in Blackpool.

At Meat 'N' Plaice, Kyle got a medium haddock and chips for £7.99, although haddock and chips is listed as being £8.99 on the restaurant’s JustEat menu. Unfortunately, the competitive eater was not impressed.

Blackpool's cheapest fish and chips vs the most expensive: Meat N Plaice vs Papa's | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No salt, no vinegar - not a massive fan of that…” he said. “There’s the fish; the batter’s really soggy on the bottom - I’ve literally just got this. It’s like mush, the bottom and the top are just soggy but, to be fair, it’s quite nice white fish but the batter is disgusting. Next up, the chips… the chips are solid - crispy, fluffy in the middle, decent chippy chips.”

Heading over to the Promenade, Kyle then visited Papa’s Fish and Chips to sample the well-known establishment’s gargantuan £18.99 ‘Big Papa’ haddock.

“It’s basically a little food challenge for £18.99 but you can pay an extra £1 and get your own souvenir t-shirt saying ‘I am the Papa’,” said Kyle. “This [food] looks beautiful, plenty of chips on there and this bit of haddock is massive. Look at this batter… oh wow, proper thick batter and lovely nice white fish. Oh yeah, little bit greasy though.

“I’m trying some of their house-made curry sauce, mushy pas, and tartare sauce, lovely stuff. Solid chips as well.”