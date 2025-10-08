Blackpool's beloved Gin & Rum Festival is back for 2025: here's everything you need to know
The Blackpool Gin and Rum Festival is back for 2025 and it’s promising to be bigger, bolder and more flavour-packed than ever before - taking place at the iconic Winter Gardens on Saturday, November, 15 from 12:30pm until 10:30pm.
Set in the heart of the seaside town this much-loved event is a must-visit for spirit lovers and partygoers alike, blending premium drinks, good vibes and live entertainment into one.
This year’s festival isn’t just about gin and rum - there’s an exciting new addition to the lineup: a dedicated tequila bar.
Attendees can explore over 120 different spirits from classic distillations to experimental new flavours, curated from award-winning guest distillers across the UK and beyond.
What’s on?
- Free samples from expert distillers and producers.
- A collectable branded pack, including a stainless steel tumbler, reusable straw and carry satchel.
- A complimentary drink to claim upon exit.
- Mixers and soft drinks from Schweppes.
- A free snack from festival partner Lovecorn.
- A handy festival guide packed with tasting notes and brand insights.
Expect an energetic mix of live acoustic performances and a resident DJ spinning crowd favourites, keeping the atmosphere lively from start to finish.
While gin and rum take centre stage the festival also serves up cocktails, prosecco, beer and non-alcoholic options, ensuring there’s something for everyone to sip and savour.