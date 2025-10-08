The Blackpool Gin and Rum Festival returns this year, bringing over 120 premium spirits, live music and unbeatable party vibes to the seaside.

The Blackpool Gin and Rum Festival is back for 2025 and it’s promising to be bigger, bolder and more flavour-packed than ever before - taking place at the iconic Winter Gardens on Saturday, November, 15 from 12:30pm until 10:30pm.

Set in the heart of the seaside town this much-loved event is a must-visit for spirit lovers and partygoers alike, blending premium drinks, good vibes and live entertainment into one.

This year’s festival isn’t just about gin and rum - there’s an exciting new addition to the lineup: a dedicated tequila bar.

Attendees can explore over 120 different spirits from classic distillations to experimental new flavours, curated from award-winning guest distillers across the UK and beyond.

What’s on?

Free samples from expert distillers and producers.

A collectable branded pack, including a stainless steel tumbler, reusable straw and carry satchel.

A complimentary drink to claim upon exit.

Mixers and soft drinks from Schweppes.

A free snack from festival partner Lovecorn.

A handy festival guide packed with tasting notes and brand insights.

Expect an energetic mix of live acoustic performances and a resident DJ spinning crowd favourites, keeping the atmosphere lively from start to finish.

While gin and rum take centre stage the festival also serves up cocktails, prosecco, beer and non-alcoholic options, ensuring there’s something for everyone to sip and savour.