Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market has scaled back the opening hours for its food hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market’s food hall will now be closed on Mondays, but will remain open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market food hall now close on Mondays, but will remain open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm | Abingdon Street Market

The Council has not said what prompted the cut back in opening hours, and whether it is permanent or just for the resort’s winter season.

The new-look Abingdon Street Market reopened in May 2023, after Blackpool Council used £3.6m of funding from Getting Building Fund to purchase the historic market building, carrying out a full internal refurbishment.

In November 2024, Blackpool Council said the food hall had “exceeded expectation in terms of footfall and business projections”, with six independent eateries, two bars and a coffee shop on-site.

The market’s retail units (Abingdon Street entrance) will continue to be closed on Monday and Tuesdays, and will open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Blackpool Council were approached for comment.