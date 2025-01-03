Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market food hall reduces opening times for 2025
The market’s food hall will now be closed on Mondays, but will remain open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm.
The Council has not said what prompted the cut back in opening hours, and whether it is permanent or just for the resort’s winter season.
The new-look Abingdon Street Market reopened in May 2023, after Blackpool Council used £3.6m of funding from Getting Building Fund to purchase the historic market building, carrying out a full internal refurbishment.
In November 2024, Blackpool Council said the food hall had “exceeded expectation in terms of footfall and business projections”, with six independent eateries, two bars and a coffee shop on-site.
The market’s retail units (Abingdon Street entrance) will continue to be closed on Monday and Tuesdays, and will open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.
Blackpool Council were approached for comment.
