6 . The Yates bar is located on 13-15 Market Street, Blackpool FY1 1ET England

Yates is located in Blackpool's town centre and it will be an ideal place for a New Year Eve drink with its 15 screens showing live sport and DJs too. The pub has 3.5/5 on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Me and my friend decided that we wanted to try some really good quality food so we popped to Yates's market Street Blackpool. "The beers we had were absolutely perfect perfection. Guinness is always spot on here we decided to treat ourselves to Baileys hot chocolate and it is immense.. For food, we both had a mixed grill and Crazy Chicken burger."