In order to make planning your night out just that little bit easier The Gazette has compiled 17 of the best rated pubs and bars in Blackpool, with everything from karaoke to sports bars.
Whether it is a fancy cocktail at the Saoko cocktail bar or a X Factor worthy performance on karaoke, there is something for everyone this for the best birthday night or any kind of celebration.
Kick off your 2025 in style.
Here are 17 amazing venues you must try this January.
1. Saoko Cocktail Club, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD
Saoko Cocktail Club in Blackpool has a five star review on TripAdvisor. One review in November 2024 said: "Exceptional choice of cocktails with outstanding service. Would highly recommend visiting either as a couple or with friends." | National World Photo: National World
2. Dirty Blondes: 3 Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP.
Dirty Blondes is a bar that has a range of amazing pizzas. It has a 4.5/5 review on TripAdvisor. One review said: "Whilst seeing the lights we wanted somewhere to eat half way with good vegan options, dirty blondes ticked those boxes!
We had the vegan CB ranch pizza slice, vegan Mac and cheese, red salt fries, Jimmy eat wings and a slice of sloppy Giuseppe. We definitely over ordered because the portion size was fantastic. All the food was super tasty!" | Google Photo: Google
3. Located at 8-14 Queen Street, Blackpool FY1 1PD England.
The Slug and Lettuce is part of a large chain that has bars all over the UK and boasts a wide range of cocktails, fizz and much more. It has a 4/5 review on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Tara our waitress was amazing and kept the drink flowing for our bottomless brunch lest very merry !
Thanks Tara." | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
4. The Dog and Partridge pub is located at 265 Lytham Rd, Blackpool, FY1 6ET.
The Dog and Partridge offers patrons a full bar, live music and sports and much more. The pub has a 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Nice old style pub. Cheap selection of drinks and had a great atmosphere with the foorball on. Staff and locals were really friendly." | Google Photo: Google
5. Farmers Arms, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF
The Farmers is a traditional in Blackpool and offers customers a range of live sports, classic pub food and a wide range of different drinks. The pub has a 4.5/5 review on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Service was excellent even though it was busy as it was Christmas. The manager could not have been nicer - he reserved me a steak as there were none left when we went on 23rd. Food arrived really quickly. I understand why it's so popular. Will definitely return." | Google Photo: Google
6. The Yates bar is located on 13-15 Market Street, Blackpool FY1 1ET England
Yates is located in Blackpool's town centre and it will be an ideal place for a New Year Eve drink with its 15 screens showing live sport and DJs too. The pub has 3.5/5 on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Me and my friend decided that we wanted to try some really good quality food so we popped to Yates’s market Street Blackpool.
"The beers we had were absolutely perfect perfection. Guinness is always spot on here we decided to treat ourselves to Baileys hot chocolate and it is immense..
For food, we both had a mixed grill and Crazy Chicken burger." | Google Maps Streetview Photo: Google Maps Streetview
