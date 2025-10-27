Blackpool venue ‘hooks’ finalist spot in Peter Hill Award 2025

Blackpool’s much-loved chippy, The Cottage is celebrating after being named a finalist in the prestigious Peter Hill Award 2025 - a national accolade recognising excellence in the fish and chip industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is organised by UK foodservice manufacturer Middleton Foods, honours the memory of the company’s former CEO, Peter Hill and aims to highlight innovation, quality and emerging talent within the trade.

This year’s competition is offering an impressive £10,000 worth of prizes for the winner and runners-up making it one of the most significant industry awards in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Baker, Sales Manager at Middleton Foods, said: "Huge congratulations to The Cottage on being recognised as one of this year’s finalists. We launched The Peter Hill Award in memory of our great friend and CEO, Peter Hill, and following its tremendous success over recent years, we decided to bring it back once again this year.

“We’ve received a fantastic number of entries and are delighted to continue recognising newcomers to the fish and chip industry, whilst encouraging new talent, promoting quality and excellence and giving something back to the trade we love so much."

The Cottage Fish and Chip Restaurant in Newhouse Lane dates back to 1856. You can dine in at their famous restaurant which has served a host of famous faces over the years

Chris O’Connor of The Cottage, said: "We are delighted to have been named finalists for the Peter Hill Award 2025.

“Since taking over at the end of 2024, our team has worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone. We are deeply grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from across the industry and most importantly from our loyal customers - your continued support makes everything possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next stage of judging will see industry experts including Calum Richardson, Fred Capel, and Nigel Hodgson visit the finalists alongside a personal visit from Nikki Williams, Field Sales Manager at KFE.

The Cottage Fish & Chips team | The Cottage

Winners will receive substantial prizes, including £1,000 worth of Middleton Foods stock, bespoke batter mix creation, training at the KFE School of Frying Excellence and support for National Fish and Chip Day 2026.

Four runners-up will also receive stock prizes and training opportunities.

The Peter Hill Award 2025 finalists include The Cottage, Blackpool; The Friary, Beauly; Monster Fish & Chips Co., Fort Augustus; Grandpa’s Fish Bar, Durham; and Reel Plaice, Ayr.

The winner and runners-up will be announced at the end of October.