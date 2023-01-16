Canton Palace, a takeaway at 160-162 Watson Road, South Shore, was given the score after an assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Three-star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory".

This latest assessment means that of Blackpool's 268 takeaways with ratings, 151 (equivalent to 56 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is a Food Standards Agency initiative aimed at helping consumers make informed choices about where they buy their food.

Each food business receives a rating based on the findings of their most recent food hygiene inspection.

Businesses can then display their rating on a window sticker.