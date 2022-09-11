Blackpool takeaway handed new one-star food hygiene rating and told "major improvement is necessary"

Chick-fill-a, a takeaway at 255-257 Talbot Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Chick-fill-a was inspected last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the FSA, “major improvement” was deemed necessary at Chick-fill-a in management of food safety which covers “system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat”.

In terms of hygienic food handling, including preparation, cooking and storage, and cleanliness of the condition of facilities and building, inspectors decreed “improvement” was also needed.

Overall, a one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two-star means "some improvement is necessary," three-star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four-star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

Overall, of Blackpool's 270 takeaways with ratings, 153 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.