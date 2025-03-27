Blackpool student wins competition to create new dish for Marco Pierre White

A student from Blackpool and Fylde College will have a dish she created served to paying customers at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian restaurant having won a competition set up as part of Blackpool Restaurant Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition challenged students to create an Italian themed dish while keeping the cost down and generating a favourable gross profit.

Leah Llewellyn-Smith, who is completing her Level 3 Professional Cookery Qualification at the college will now see her Tuscan Bean Stew with Beef Braciole and Parsley Oil main dish placed on the menu at the popular Talbot Road-based restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Andrews, executive head chef at the restaurant said: “When we went to judge the food the first thing we noticed was that the level of cooking was exceptionally high and is a great testament to the college and team who run the cooking courses.

Leah Llewellyn-Smith's winning Italian dish

“Leah’s dish stood out not just for the dish itself but the mindset and flexibility and vision she saw for it moving forwards and putting in front of paying customers.

“It is a warm spring stew which oodles with flavour and gives that real wow factor upon the first bite. Having won the competition, Leah then visited the restaurant to show the kitchen team how to cook and plate her winning dish.

“We’ll now look forward to placing it on our menu so that guests during Blackpool Restaurant Week will be able to try it out and see for themselves the talent that is coming through at the college. It certainly bodes well for the future of the Blackpool dining scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to be a key partner for Blackpool Restaurant Week. As a national brand with strong local ties, it’s fantastic to see events like this profiling the town’s hospitality sector and encouraging people to explore everything on offer.

Leah Llewellyn-Smith from Blackpool & Fylde College shows chefs at Marco's New York Italian how to cook her winning dish

“We’ve also got in place a fantastic offer where guests can enjoy half price main courses* during the week so we’ll look forward to seeing lots of guests over the next seven days.”

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/blackpool

* 50% off is applicable from the Larger Plates, Sourdough Pizzas and New York Grill on the à la carte menu, excluding sharing steaks. It does not apply to drinks and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or set menu. It is available from 27th March - 3rd April 2025 only. The offer is not available on Mothering Sunday. Bookings must be made in advance via the direct booking link on the card or website.