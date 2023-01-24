New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Blackpool restaurants, cafes and canteens.

Ratings of between five stars and one star have been handed out in January, according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

The Agency says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two-star means "some improvement is necessary," three-star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four-star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

Take a look at the latest ratings published in January:

Food Hygiene ratings The Food Standards Agency has published its latest ratings for restaurants, cafes and canteens in Blackpool

Ronnie's Bar and Eatery | 54-56 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool | Rated one star | Inspected on November 30

Mamma's Ristorante | 38-40 Topping Street, Blackpool | Rated three star | Inspected on November 9

Italio | 1-5 Highfield Road, Blackpool | Rated four star | Inspected on December 14