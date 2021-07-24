Blackpool partygoers make most of first Friday night out in 16 months as nightclubs reopen
Blackpool's nightclubs have welcomed back partygoers to the resort's dancefloors for the first time in 16 months
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 2:31 pm
Following Covid restrictions being relaxed on Monday, scores of venues flung open their doors to hundreds of clubbers at the start of the weekend.
After more than a year of being closed, it was the first nightclub experience for plenty 18 and 19-year-olds across the resort, with plenty of visitors also choosing to party in Blackpool
The night didn't disappoint with lots of queues into clubs and plenty of smiles throughout the evening.
Can you spot yourself in our photos?
