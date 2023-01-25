Dave Page, from South Shore, joined his local Slimming World group in October 2017 after starting to struggle with the way he was feeling about his appearance.

The 72-year-old has spent all his life in the motor trade, working for Mercedes for 23 years. He started as apprentice mechanic, then a mechanic before becoming the workshop foreman and then taking on office work until his retirement.

He says losing weight has helped him to enjoy his retirement to the full, which includes his love of golf.

Before and after shots of Dave Page, 72, from South Shore, who lose three and a half stone and has maintained a healthy weight since

Dave, who will often play golf four to six times a week, said he found the sport had become a struggle but his energy improved as he started to lose weight. He now admits he feels better, sleeps better thanks to no more snoring or acid reflux in the night and he was able to buy new golf clothes as his waist size dropped dramatically.

He said: “If you are thinking a slimming group isn’t for you and it isn’t the way to lose weight, please let me reassure you that is how I felt too. But I couldn’t have been more wrong. I have not only lost three and a half stone, I have maintained a healthy weight for four years and that has meant I can enjoy my retirement to the full feeling healthy and on top of the world.”

Research shows that negative perceptions about weight loss services being predominently attended by women stops men participating in them.

However Dave wanted the support and help so he went along despite his trepidations – and he was delighted to find the group was friendly and welcoming.

Slimming World consultant Natalie Meadows

He also discovered the food plan was flexible, meaning he could eat still big portions but with small changes to the way he shopped and cooked.

Men who join Slimming World tend to be on average slightly older than women at 45-years-old compared to 43 as the average age of women who join. Statistics also show they tend to have a higher BMI of 35 compared to a woman’s average of 33kg/m2 when they join.

Slimming World’s ‘Machobesity’ report in 2016 found that men who are overweight may see it as masculine to make unhealthy lifestyle choices such as eating big portions of high calorie and processed foods and drinking alcohol to excess, while also avoiding seeking support to help them manage their weight.

Around eight per cent of Slimming World members are men although this rises to 15.5 per cent of members who join through Slimming World on referral.

Natalie Meadows, team developer for Slimming World in Fylde South, said: “It’s amazing to see how much Slimming World groups come together and support each other. If you ask a Slimming World member what they loved about their group they would always say the people.”

