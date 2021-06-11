Blackpool man finds bizarre note posted through letterbox accusing him of "tucking into" neighbours KFC delivery

Ian Dickman said he found the handwritten note - which called him 'a greedy little gremlin' - posted through his letter box on Wednesday evening (June 9) after a delivery driver called at his home to drop off a fried chicken order addressed to his house by mistake. Pic: Ian Dickman

Ian Dickman said he found the handwritten note - which called him 'a greedy little gremlin' - posted through the letter box of his Bispham home on Wednesday evening (June 9).

Earlier that night, a delivery driver had called at Ian's home to drop off the fried chicken order worth £36, which had been addressed to his house by mistake.

Ian declined the delivery and explained to the driver that his family had not placed the order. The chicken bucket was taken away and returned to the restaurant.

But a short time later, he found a strange note posted anonymously through his door, angrily accusing him of "tucking into a succulent KFC intended for a neighbour.

The hastily scrawled letter said: "I know you have just tucked into a succulent KFC which to belong to me. I ordered it to your address accidently (sic).

"I thought I had faith in humanity, but BOY WAS I WRONG!

"You took my KFC into your GOB with no remorse! Any decent person would of not of (sic) accepted it. But you are just a greedy little gremlin.

"Thank you for being a tight arse. P.S. You owe me £36."

Despite demanding a 'refund' from Ian, the 'hangry' wordsmith failed to leave a phone number or correct address.

A bemused Ian shared the note on Facebook, explaining that he hadn't accepted the order and hitting back at 'the idiot' for not knowing their own address.

He said: "To the person that has put this through my letterbox, you should have had the decency to knock and find out the truth," said Ian.

"We are not the idiot who ordered his/her takeaway and could not remember their own address.

"Yes they knocked but were clearly told it was not ours and the two took it away in a silver car.

"There is cctv across the street if you would like to add to your embarrassment we would be happy to get it. So we owe you nothing."

The bizarre episode has led to much amusement on a local Facebook group.

"I'm surprised he didn't demand to smell your fingers," quipped one man.

Another person said: "So, this person orders a kfc to an address 'by mistake'. Didn't bother rectifying it with kfc. Didn't bother to knock on and ask for it. Yet writes a note, and hand delivers it to 'said address'? It's your own fault mate."

"I love how you get called a greedy little gremlin yet he was the one who spent £36 on KFC!," said another.

