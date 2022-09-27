Blackpool 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest pubs and bars, those who have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of September 2022
Fancy a pint? We’ve scoured the Scores on the Doors website to see which Blackpool pubs and bars have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.
By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 7:24 pm
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.
The lack of an Elite award should not cast doubt on businesses who have already achieved the top rating as many may not have had the chance to be inspected three times - especially given the pandemic.
Below are the Blackpool pubs and bars that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award:
