News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Take a look at the cleanest pubs and bars in Blackpool according to official ratings.

Blackpool 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest pubs and bars, those who have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of September 2022

Fancy a pint? We’ve scoured the Scores on the Doors website to see which Blackpool pubs and bars have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 7:24 pm

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

The lack of an Elite award should not cast doubt on businesses who have already achieved the top rating as many may not have had the chance to be inspected three times - especially given the pandemic.

Below are the Blackpool pubs and bars that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award:

1. Albert and the Lion

Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. 1.jpg

226 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Bell & Bottle

Blackpool Road, Newton, PR4 3RJ

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. The Belle Vue

Whitegate Drive Blackpool FY3 9DQ

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 4