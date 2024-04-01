Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located within the elegant confines of the Blackpool Resort Hotel on the Promenade, the much-anticipated grand opening of Lanai went down a storm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool Resort Hotel has officially opened its new bistro, with local champion boxer Brian Rose cutting the ribbon to declare the Lanai Bar and Bistro open. Described as ‘the perfect spot to enjoy and relax with your favourite beverage - seafront facing and presenting a full view of the Irish sea’, the restaurant’s grand opening was an unreserved hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad