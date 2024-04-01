Blackpool boxer Brian Rose cuts ribbon to officially open new seafront restaurant at Blackpool Resort Hotel
Located within the elegant confines of the Blackpool Resort Hotel on the Promenade, the much-anticipated grand opening of Lanai went down a storm.
The Blackpool Resort Hotel has officially opened its new bistro, with local champion boxer Brian Rose cutting the ribbon to declare the Lanai Bar and Bistro open. Described as ‘the perfect spot to enjoy and relax with your favourite beverage - seafront facing and presenting a full view of the Irish sea’, the restaurant’s grand opening was an unreserved hit.
Serving a wide selection of drinks and signature cocktails, Lanai also offers diners the chance to enjoy what they call ‘an experience that transcends mere dining, captivating patrons with its fusion of delectable cuisine and warm hospitality’. A modern dining experience in the heart of Blackpool, the restaurant also promises an ‘ inviting ambiance and charming atmosphere.’
