Best picnic spots in and around Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:42 BST

With sunny skies and soaring temperatures forecast for the weekend, it’s the perfect time to pack up a picnic and explore Blackpool’s best outdoor spots - from seaside greens to peaceful woodland gardens.

With nice weather on the way, there’s no better excuse to head outdoors and make the most of Blackpool’s stunning variety of picnic spots. Whether you're craving a classic seafront fish-and-chips feast or a quiet afternoon under the trees, there’s a location to suit every kind of picnic-goer.

For family fun and space to spread out, Stanley Park is a top choice. It offers manicured gardens, lakeside views and plenty of open grass for lounging in the sun. Kids can enjoy the playgrounds while adults relax with a coffee from the café.

If it’s sea views and fresh coastal air you’re after, Blackpool’s Promenade has grassy patches perfect for a picnic with a view.

Alternatively, venture slightly north to Bispham Rock Gardens or Cleveleys Promenade for a quieter, scenic alternative with fewer crowds.

Further afield, places like Fairhaven Lake, Lytham Green, and Fleetwood’s Marine Lake offer beautiful waterfront settings, ideal for couples or families wanting a full day out.

Often regarded as Blackpool’s premier green space, Stanley Park is a favourite among locals and visitors alike. Its vast lawns, ornamental lakes, and leafy shade make it ideal for picnics of all kinds. With children’s play areas, sports courts, and a boating lake, it’s also perfect for families.

1. Stanley Park

Often regarded as Blackpool’s premier green space, Stanley Park is a favourite among locals and visitors alike. Its vast lawns, ornamental lakes, and leafy shade make it ideal for picnics of all kinds. With children’s play areas, sports courts, and a boating lake, it’s also perfect for families. | Blackpool Council

Photo Sales
For a true taste of the seaside, head to Blackpool’s iconic Promenade. Several grassy patches and benches line the seafront, providing the perfect setting for a fish-and-chips picnic with a sea view. Whether you’re close to the piers or further along toward South Shore, the ocean backdrop adds something special to your picnic.

2. Blackpool Promenade and beachside greens

For a true taste of the seaside, head to Blackpool’s iconic Promenade. Several grassy patches and benches line the seafront, providing the perfect setting for a fish-and-chips picnic with a sea view. Whether you’re close to the piers or further along toward South Shore, the ocean backdrop adds something special to your picnic. | nw

Photo Sales
Located in the heart of the town, this urban picnic spot offers outdoor seating and a lively atmosphere. It’s great if you want a quick, casual bite while shopping or sightseeing nearby.

3. Houndshill shopping centre courtyard

Located in the heart of the town, this urban picnic spot offers outdoor seating and a lively atmosphere. It’s great if you want a quick, casual bite while shopping or sightseeing nearby. | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Just north of the town centre, Bispham Rock Gardens is a beautifully landscaped escape. With winding paths, ponds, and quiet benches, it’s ideal for a peaceful picnic surrounded by nature.

4. Bispham rock gardens

Just north of the town centre, Bispham Rock Gardens is a beautifully landscaped escape. With winding paths, ponds, and quiet benches, it’s ideal for a peaceful picnic surrounded by nature. | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
For those who love nature, Marton Mere is a hidden gem. This designated nature reserve features wetlands, woodlands, and birdwatching hides.

5. Marton Mere Local Nature Reserve

For those who love nature, Marton Mere is a hidden gem. This designated nature reserve features wetlands, woodlands, and birdwatching hides. | Terry Robinson

Photo Sales
Recently refurbished, Anchorsholme Park offers open green spaces, children’s play areas, and even a café. Located near the northern edge of Blackpool, it's a lovely family-friendly location for a picnic away from the busier tourist spots.

6. Anchorsholme Park

Recently refurbished, Anchorsholme Park offers open green spaces, children’s play areas, and even a café. Located near the northern edge of Blackpool, it's a lovely family-friendly location for a picnic away from the busier tourist spots. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWeatherGardensStanley Park
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice