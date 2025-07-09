Best picnic spots in and around Blackpool

With nice weather on the way, there’s no better excuse to head outdoors and make the most of Blackpool’s stunning variety of picnic spots. Whether you're craving a classic seafront fish-and-chips feast or a quiet afternoon under the trees, there’s a location to suit every kind of picnic-goer.
For family fun and space to spread out, Stanley Park is a top choice. It offers manicured gardens, lakeside views and plenty of open grass for lounging in the sun. Kids can enjoy the playgrounds while adults relax with a coffee from the café.
If it’s sea views and fresh coastal air you’re after, Blackpool’s Promenade has grassy patches perfect for a picnic with a view.
Alternatively, venture slightly north to Bispham Rock Gardens or Cleveleys Promenade for a quieter, scenic alternative with fewer crowds.
Further afield, places like Fairhaven Lake, Lytham Green, and Fleetwood’s Marine Lake offer beautiful waterfront settings, ideal for couples or families wanting a full day out.
1. Stanley Park
Often regarded as Blackpool’s premier green space, Stanley Park is a favourite among locals and visitors alike. Its vast lawns, ornamental lakes, and leafy shade make it ideal for picnics of all kinds. With children’s play areas, sports courts, and a boating lake, it’s also perfect for families. | Blackpool Council
2. Blackpool Promenade and beachside greens
For a true taste of the seaside, head to Blackpool’s iconic Promenade. Several grassy patches and benches line the seafront, providing the perfect setting for a fish-and-chips picnic with a sea view. Whether you’re close to the piers or further along toward South Shore, the ocean backdrop adds something special to your picnic. | nw
3. Houndshill shopping centre courtyard
Located in the heart of the town, this urban picnic spot offers outdoor seating and a lively atmosphere. It’s great if you want a quick, casual bite while shopping or sightseeing nearby. | Tripadvisor
4. Bispham rock gardens
Just north of the town centre, Bispham Rock Gardens is a beautifully landscaped escape. With winding paths, ponds, and quiet benches, it’s ideal for a peaceful picnic surrounded by nature. | Tripadvisor
5. Marton Mere Local Nature Reserve
For those who love nature, Marton Mere is a hidden gem. This designated nature reserve features wetlands, woodlands, and birdwatching hides. | Terry Robinson
6. Anchorsholme Park
Recently refurbished, Anchorsholme Park offers open green spaces, children’s play areas, and even a café. Located near the northern edge of Blackpool, it's a lovely family-friendly location for a picnic away from the busier tourist spots. | National World
