Italian food is one of the UK’s most beloved global cuisines, with plenty of amazing establishments dotted across the nation.

In celebration of Global Pasta Day, we are shining a light on highly recommended Italian spots across the UK that have been hand-picked by booking website DesignMyNight.

Here are 18 of the best Italian restaurants across the UK.

1 . Riva-Blu, UK With a few locations in the UK, Riva Blu is a stylish Italian restaurant, with dishes made from fine ingredients. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

2 . Piazza Italiana, London Piazza Italiana in London is a beautiful Italian restaurant, known for its magnificent decor. The restaurant also prides itself on seasonal ingredients, an epic wine list and unique dishes. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

3 . Otto, Birmingham Otto in Birmingham is a pizza restaurant, which prides itself on creating homemade dough and cooking in a custom oven. DesignMyNight recommends pairing the pizza with a local beer. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

4 . Fatto A Napoli, Solihull Solihull’s Fatto A Napoli brings the authentic taste of Naples to the UK. The restaurant serves up authentic pizzas, using high quality ingredients. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

5 . Cenetta, Manchester According to DesignMyNight, Cenetta puts a contemporary twist on the traditional way of Italian dining. Alongside a huge menu of classic favourites, guests can participate in pizza-making and brunches. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

6 . Bocconcino, London Based in Mayfair, Bocconcino is an Italian restaurant described as “amped-up” by DesignMyNight. The menu features seafood and meat-based dishes. The venue also hosts live music. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales