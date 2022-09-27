Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s National Curry Week next week.

From October 3 to October 9 it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.

With that in mind, here are 13 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the Blackpool and Lytham areas with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews ...

1. Eastern Balti Eastern Balti on Dickson Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 77 Google reviews

2. The Dilraj The Dilraj in St David's Road, Lytham, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 91 Google reviews

3. The Red Fort Tandoori The Red Ford Tandoori in Park Street, Lytham, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 159 Google reviews

4. Dalvi's Restaurant Dalvi's Restaurant in Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 160 Google reviews