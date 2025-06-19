Once known more for sticks of rock than flat whites, Blackpool is now home to a growing number of independent coffee shops that rival those in any big city. Tucked between the arcades and attractions these cafés are carving out their own identity.
These cafes welcome locals and visitors alike with quality coffee, homemade bakes and a warm, personal touch that big chains can’t replicate.
Here are 15 independent coffee shops you should try soon.
1. Café Continental, Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AF
This cafe rates as 4.4/5 on Google Reviews, based on the experience of 159 customers.
2. Parks Art Deco Café, Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 9EQ
This iconic cafe was rated as 4.3/5 by 896 people.
3. The Coffee Pot, 12 Birley Street, Blackpool
The Coffee Pot rates highly with 4.3/5 from 354 people.
4. HIVE, Church Street
This modern cafe is rated as 4.7/5 by 889 customers.
5. Buttermilk, 101 Highfield Road, Blackpool
Buttermilk is rated as 4.7/5 by 92 people.
6. Cafe 25, 25-29 Abingdon, Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG
Cafe 25 rates highly, with an average 4.8/5 from 170 reviews.