15 of the best independent coffee shops in Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 10:21 BST

Blackpool’s independent coffee scene is thriving offering more than just a caffeine boost. From creative spaces with local art to cosy nooks serving top brews, these hidden gems bring personality and flavour.

Once known more for sticks of rock than flat whites, Blackpool is now home to a growing number of independent coffee shops that rival those in any big city. Tucked between the arcades and attractions these cafés are carving out their own identity.

These cafes welcome locals and visitors alike with quality coffee, homemade bakes and a warm, personal touch that big chains can’t replicate.

Here are 15 independent coffee shops you should try soon.

This cafe rates as 4.4/5 on Google Reviews, based on the experience of 159 customers.

1. Café Continental, Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AF

This cafe rates as 4.4/5 on Google Reviews, based on the experience of 159 customers. Photo: Google

This iconic cafe was rated as 4.3/5 by 896 people.

2. Parks Art Deco Café, Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 9EQ

This iconic cafe was rated as 4.3/5 by 896 people. | Google Photo: Google

The Coffee Pot rates highly with 4.3/5 from 354 people.

3. The Coffee Pot, 12 Birley Street, Blackpool

The Coffee Pot rates highly with 4.3/5 from 354 people. | google Photo: Google

This modern cafe is rated as 4.7/5 by 889 customers.

4. HIVE, Church Street

This modern cafe is rated as 4.7/5 by 889 customers. | Google Photo: Google

Buttermilk is rated as 4.7/5 by 92 people.

5. Buttermilk, 101 Highfield Road, Blackpool

Buttermilk is rated as 4.7/5 by 92 people. Photo: Google Maps

Cafe 25 rates highly, with an average 4.8/5 from 170 reviews.

6. Cafe 25, 25-29 Abingdon, Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG

Cafe 25 rates highly, with an average 4.8/5 from 170 reviews. | Cafe 25 Photo: Cafe 25

