Best chicken shops in and around Blackpool

Whether you're a Blackpool local or just visiting the seaside town for a weekend getaway there's one craving that cuts across all plans - great chicken.

From crispy fried wings to juicy grilled fillets and saucy tenders, the chicken game in and around Blackpool is stronger than ever.

With a mix of classic takeaways, bold flavours and late-night favourites there’s something for every kind of chicken fan. Blackpool’s chicken scene is thriving, with independent gems and bold newcomers serving up flavours to rival any major city.

We've rounded up the best spots in and around town where flavour, quality and value come together.

1 . Hip Hop chicken 2 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP. | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2 . Dixyland chicken and ribs 37-39 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AF | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

4 . Papa'z piri piri and fried chicken 184-186 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JS | tripadvisor Photo Sales

5 . 273 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JH 273 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JH | tripadvisor Photo: tripadvisor Photo Sales

6 . Franky's Love Chicken & Pizza 308 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY1 6EY | tripadvisor Photo Sales