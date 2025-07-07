Best chicken shops in and around Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:32 BST

Craving crispy, golden fried chicken or flame-grilled wings that hit the spot? Whether you're after a quick takeaway or a sit-down feast Blackpool has no shortage of top tier chicken shops serving up mouthwatering meals.

Whether you're a Blackpool local or just visiting the seaside town for a weekend getaway there's one craving that cuts across all plans - great chicken.

From crispy fried wings to juicy grilled fillets and saucy tenders, the chicken game in and around Blackpool is stronger than ever.

With a mix of classic takeaways, bold flavours and late-night favourites there’s something for every kind of chicken fan. Blackpool’s chicken scene is thriving, with independent gems and bold newcomers serving up flavours to rival any major city.

We've rounded up the best spots in and around town where flavour, quality and value come together.

2 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP.

1. Hip Hop chicken

2 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP. | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
37-39 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AF

2. Dixyland chicken and ribs

37-39 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AF | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
73 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1BW

3. Nabzy's Blackpool

73 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1BW | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
184-186 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JS

4. Papa'z piri piri and fried chicken

184-186 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JS | tripadvisor

Photo Sales
273 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JH

5. 273 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JH

273 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JH | tripadvisor Photo: tripadvisor

Photo Sales
308 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY1 6EY

6. Franky's Love Chicken & Pizza

308 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY1 6EY | tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice