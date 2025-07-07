Best chicken shops in and around Blackpool

Whether you're a Blackpool local or just visiting the seaside town for a weekend getaway there's one craving that cuts across all plans - great chicken.
From crispy fried wings to juicy grilled fillets and saucy tenders, the chicken game in and around Blackpool is stronger than ever.
With a mix of classic takeaways, bold flavours and late-night favourites there’s something for every kind of chicken fan. Blackpool’s chicken scene is thriving, with independent gems and bold newcomers serving up flavours to rival any major city.
We've rounded up the best spots in and around town where flavour, quality and value come together.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.