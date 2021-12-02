For one day only, Thursday, December 2, Greene King Local Pubs will hand over a pint of Ice Breaker on the house for those who sing the Christmas classic across their 408 UK sites.

You don’t have to go solo, either - you and your friends can recreate your favourite festive hits together and all win a free pint for your efforts

Marketing Director at Greene King Local Pubs, Andrew Gallagher, said: “Greene King Locals are more than just bricks and mortar – they’re a home away from home that bring people together, so we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s festivities than a good old Christmas carol and a pint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get in the festive spirit for a free pint

Pubs in and around Blackpool taking part are:

Farmers Arms, Lytham Road

Dunes Hotel, Lytham Road,

Shovels, Common Edge Road, Marton Moss

Golden Eagle, Warren Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Victoria Hotel, Church Road, Lytham

Lord Derby, St Annes Road West, St Annes