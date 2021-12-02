Bag yourself a free pint in Blackpool today by singing Christmas classic Jingle Bells at Greene King pubs
You can bag yourselves a free pint in Blackpool today - but only if you belt out a version of Jingle Bells for the barman.
For one day only, Thursday, December 2, Greene King Local Pubs will hand over a pint of Ice Breaker on the house for those who sing the Christmas classic across their 408 UK sites.
You don’t have to go solo, either - you and your friends can recreate your favourite festive hits together and all win a free pint for your efforts
Marketing Director at Greene King Local Pubs, Andrew Gallagher, said: “Greene King Locals are more than just bricks and mortar – they’re a home away from home that bring people together, so we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s festivities than a good old Christmas carol and a pint.
Pubs in and around Blackpool taking part are:
Farmers Arms, Lytham Road
Dunes Hotel, Lytham Road,
Shovels, Common Edge Road, Marton Moss
Golden Eagle, Warren Drive, Thornton Cleveleys
Victoria Hotel, Church Road, Lytham
Lord Derby, St Annes Road West, St Annes
