Backstage bar is set to host their first ever beer festival
It’s a debut worth celebrating with a lively mix of cask, keg and good tunes designed to kick off the weekend in proper coastal style.
The team has promised a relaxed yet exciting atmosphere. It’d be perfect for curious newcomers and seasoned hop-hunters alike.
Backstage’s owner, Ian Fletcher said: “It’s beer fest weekend for Backstage and it’s our very first one.
“We’re a bit nervous, we’ve never done one before. I’m hoping it’s going to go really well and we’ve got a lot of food traders coming with a variety of different foods, Greek food and other street foods, pizzas also.”
“We will have a luscious selection of beers on offer. They will all be on until they go and we’ll swap them over. We’re looking forward to it and ready to go. If you don’t hurry up we will start without you!”
Expect a rotating board throughout the evening so early arrivals can snap up limited casks before they disappear while latecomers still discover fresh taps as the festival unfolds.
The soundtrack will lean into upbeat crowd-pleasers exactly the sort of set that nudges a room into clinking glasses and dancing between bites of street-food.
For locals the festival offers something new on the doorstep, a grassroots celebration built on independent producers and the joy of trying just one more you’ve never heard of.
Doors will open from 4pm.