At a gala dinner hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simonds, winners at this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards received some of the hospitality sector’s most prestigious accolades – uniquely open to the entire range of Asian cuisines.

Sponsored by Just Eat, in conjunction with NatWest Cobra Beer and Work Cloud Permit, the awards were presented by Sir Graham Brady, MP, Chairman of the 1922 Committee and held at the Hilton Manchester Piccadilly on Monday July 31.

Addressing an audience of more than 500 of the country’s leading Asian restaurant owners, chefs and local dignitaries - awards organiser, Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), praised the industry’s response in adapt to "fresh culinary ideas" and their "willingness to embrace the more discerning needs of the public."

Clockwise from top left: The Zen Restaurant receiving their award; My Lahore venue then receiving award; Kebabish Original receiving their award.

Who were the Lancashire winners?

Zen Restaurant in Lytham St Anne's received the award for the Best Thai And Chinese in the North Of England.

Kebabish Original in Blackburn received the national award for Best Casual Dining​ restaurant.

The national award for Best Asian Fusion Restaurant was also given to My Lahore who has chains in Blackburn, Leeds, Bradford, Birmingham.

Who else won?

To see the full list of winners across the country visit www.AsianRestaurantAwards.org

Can you nominate your favourite local restaurant for an award?

Later this year, the ACF will also host the 13th Asian Curry Awards at the Grosvenor House in London, on 23rd November 2023.

These are the UK’s only restaurant awards open to all Asian cuisines, including: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.