Are you doing Veganuary? Here are 10 of the best vegan and vegan-friendly eateries in Blackpool according to Google reviews

Veganuary is a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2021 campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched.

Throughout the year, Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses alike to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people.

To find out more visit the Veganuary website here.

And if you fancy heading out to sample some vegan delights, here are 10 top eateries in Blackpool you should try:

1. Vintro Lounge Church Street, Blackpool - Kitschy space serving burgers, brunch & cocktails, plus gluten-free & vegan options Photo Sales

2. Cosy Jazz Cafe Lytham Road, Blackpool - "Awesome vegan soul food!" (Google reviewer) Photo Sales

3. Compass Cafe Bar Birley Street, Blackpool - "Excellent Vegan food.. Highly recommended" (Google reviewer) Photo Sales

4. Boonak Thai Restaurant Topping Street, Blackpool - "Totally delicious meal out. Loads of vegan options. Friendly service and professional. Will return soon" (Google reviewer) Photo Sales