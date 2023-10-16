News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Applications open for The Great British Bake Off 2024 featuring Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Prue Leitis

The Great British Bake Off is looking for the next batch of home bakers for series 15 and it could be you in the famous white tent.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Great British Bake Off is casting for a landmark Series 15 judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. Applications are welcome from anyone over the age of 16 on January 1 2024 and you must be a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands).

For full rules of entry visit www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

How to fill out an application

Noel Fielding and brand-new host Alison Hammond, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue LeithNoel Fielding and brand-new host Alison Hammond, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith
Noel Fielding and brand-new host Alison Hammond, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith
Most Popular

When filling out an application be sure to include as much information as possible. What type of baker are you? Why do you love baking? Make sure to include lots of photos of your bakes and show off your skills. Do not worry about being the best in all areas of baking, but a broader experience than just cakes is beneficial as there are lots of different disciplines covered on the show. Showing a willingness to learn and practice throughout the process would be great and everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses.

Read More
Preston kebab shop Mick's Hut claps back at customer who left review saying spic...

When should I fill out an application

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closing date for applications is 1pm on January 2 2024. If your application is successful you will be contacted by a member of the casting team from Love Productions. If you have not heard back from the team by February 9 then unfortunately you have been unsuccessful this time.

Unsuccessful applicants are strongly encouraged to keep practicing and apply again for future series - Dawn from Series 13 applied 10 times before she was successful and made it onto the show. You never know it might be your year.

Where can I fill out an application

Apply online now at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

If you would like anymore information or have any questions regarding the application process then contact the casting team at [email protected] or call 01174 568530.

Related topics:Alison HammondPrue Leith