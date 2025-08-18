An exciting new dessert shop - Dalton’s Desserts opens its doors

Tucked on the corner of Bispham’s 50 All Hallows Road, Daltons Delicious Desserts is the kind of local bakery you daydream about on a rainy afternoon.

Family-run and proudly rooted in Blackpool they’ve built a sweet little haven where everything is baked with care, friendliness comes standard and choice is never a problem.

Step inside for a natter and you’ll be greeted by trays that gleam with fresh brownies and blondies, NYC-style cookies the size of your palm and those dangerously moreish cookie pies and cookie cups that somehow vanish before the kettle’s boiled.

Dalton's desserts in Bispham. | Third party

Sponge cakes stand high and confident, layered with buttercream swirls; cheesecakes arrive silky and thick; rocky road is crammed with just the right crunch; and the legendary double crunch adds that extra snap you didn’t know you needed.

Feeling adventurous? The mystery boxes are a brilliant way to sample a changing mix of crowd-pleasers—perfect for gifting or for sharing… if you can bring yourself to share.

Daltons makes enjoying their bakes effortless. If you’re local to the FY postcode area, take advantage of convenient delivery straight to your door. Further afield? They post nationwide via Royal Mail, so your next treat is only a few clicks away.

Order online for delivery or collection at: https://daltons-delicious-desserts-ltd.square.site, or browse their full range, opening times, and updates at: https://daltonsdeliciousdesserts.co.uk/.

Dalton's desserts in Bispham. | Third party

What truly sets Daltons apart is the personal touch. Whether you’re popping in for a chat, planning a birthday spread, or craving a Friday-night cookie fix, the team is warm, responsive and ready with suggestions.

Custom boxes make celebrations easy; everyday treat runs feel special. From office pick-me-ups to weekend family feasts, there’s a bake for every moment and a smile behind every counter.

Owner, Dalton Rosbotham said: “I run a home bakery business. I’ve been baking and coming up with new recipes and ideas for new desserts and bringing back some of the old classics.

“I’ve self-taught myself all the recipes and ideas I know. I’ve found my business has grown rapidly due to high demand for our homemade bakes and cakes.

“We tend to specialise in Brownies, Blondies, NYC Cookies, Cookie Pies, Cookie Cups, Sponge Cakes, Cheesecakes, Rocky Road, Double Crunch and Mystery Boxes!”

So, if you’re near Bispham, follow the scent to 50 All Hallows Road, FY2 0AY. And if you’re not, let the goodies come to you.