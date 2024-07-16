Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Amazon’s Prime Day upon us, what better time is there to snag a SodaStream Terra at over 45% off to stay refreshed and hydrated this summer?

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For a limited time only, the black and white SodaStream Terra will be on offer for £56.95, down from £109.99 - that’s a saving of 48%!

SodaStream makes it easy to transform plain tap water into sparkling water at the touch of a button, and with its many flavour options, there are endless possibilities to be explored. For even the pickiest of drinkers, with a SodaStream, you will always have something to sparkle everyone, and the whole family can experiment with flavour combinations whilst staying hydrated this summer.

Amazon Prime Day - Prime time to buy a SodaStream with these sparkling offers.

The Terra’s sleek design makes it the ultimate addition to any kitchen this summer, plus, it’s cordless, meaning you can enjoy your sparkling water wherever you like it best. Whether on the hunt for handy kitchen gadgets or something for the whole family to enjoy, a SodaStream is the perfect purchase to make this Prime Day.

SodaStream provides a refreshing alternative to traditional bottled drinks by replacing single-use plastic bottles, reflecting the brands' commitment to sustainability and helping consumers to do better for the environment.

Make sure you don’t miss these fantastic deals and get yours this Prime Day.