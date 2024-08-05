A large number of independent Lancashire retailers scooped awards at a highly covered award scheme this year.
Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme where a panel of over 500 experts put food and drink from across the country to the test.
Due to the amount of awards won, Lancashire can be seen as a hub for great food and wine with many excellent retailers supplying unique produce across the county.
So here are all 42 Lancashire retailers that won awards at the Great Taste Awards 2024:
1. Breda Murphy, Clitheroe
A local champion of British and Irish cuisine, Breda’s professional pedigree assures the customer of exquisite quality and flavour. Breda now has pleasure in offering restaurant-quality ready meals to people to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Award-winning products: Beef Lasagne and Stem Ginger Cake. | Google
2. The Stinky Chef, Rossendale
The Stinky Chef was established in 2018 starting life as a food blog but then extended to a wide range of predominantly Italian groceries. Based at Rawtenstall market the Stinky Chef brand has now evolved to cook a range of soups and pasta dishes as well as continuing to sell a wide variety of Italian goods. | Google
3. Giglis Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes
Lytham Saint Annes | Gigli's was founded in 1987 as a high street butcher's shop on the heart of the Fylde Coast. Over the past 30 years they have become more than just a butcher's. As well as selling only the highest quality fresh meat the the Fylde Coast has to offer they sell a range of homemade pies, sausages and home cooked meats. | Google
4. The Pork Shop Group LTD, Poulton-le-Fylde
This family-run business specialises in homemade pies, sausage and sausage rolls. They have a number of stores across the North West and they also sell directly to other businesses such as butchers, farm shops and cafes. | Google
5. The Cartford Inn, Preston
The Cartford Inn, is a multi award-winning country pub, restaurant and boutique hotel that has proudly regained its status as a thriving hub for the community and travelling guests alike. Next to the inn is the onsite delicatessen and shop, TOTI (Taste of the Inn). With rustic charm, the deli offers some of the best produce from across Lancashire and international delicacies. | Google
6. Browns Butchers Ltd, Chorley
Browns the Butchers was established in 1932. Currently the 5th generation is working harder than ever to bring Chorley and its surrounding area, first class produce. They are known for their Lancashire haggis and black pudding, home dry cured bacon and large range of sausages, plus many other palate pleasing products. | Google
