All 42 independent Lancashire retailers that won awards at the Great Taste Awards 2024

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:53 BST

Lancashire had a whole host of retailers that won awards at this year’s Great Taste Awards!

A large number of independent Lancashire retailers scooped awards at a highly covered award scheme this year.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme where a panel of over 500 experts put food and drink from across the country to the test.

Due to the amount of awards won, Lancashire can be seen as a hub for great food and wine with many excellent retailers supplying unique produce across the county.

So here are all 42 Lancashire retailers that won awards at the Great Taste Awards 2024:

A local champion of British and Irish cuisine, Breda’s professional pedigree assures the customer of exquisite quality and flavour. Breda now has pleasure in offering restaurant-quality ready meals to people to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Award-winning products: Beef Lasagne and Stem Ginger Cake.

1. Breda Murphy, Clitheroe

A local champion of British and Irish cuisine, Breda’s professional pedigree assures the customer of exquisite quality and flavour. Breda now has pleasure in offering restaurant-quality ready meals to people to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Award-winning products: Beef Lasagne and Stem Ginger Cake. | Google

Photo Sales
The Stinky Chef was established in 2018 starting life as a food blog but then extended to a wide range of predominantly Italian groceries. Based at Rawtenstall market the Stinky Chef brand has now evolved to cook a range of soups and pasta dishes as well as continuing to sell a wide variety of Italian goods.

2. The Stinky Chef, Rossendale

The Stinky Chef was established in 2018 starting life as a food blog but then extended to a wide range of predominantly Italian groceries. Based at Rawtenstall market the Stinky Chef brand has now evolved to cook a range of soups and pasta dishes as well as continuing to sell a wide variety of Italian goods. | Google

Photo Sales
Lytham Saint Annes | Gigli's was founded in 1987 as a high street butcher's shop on the heart of the Fylde Coast. Over the past 30 years they have become more than just a butcher's. As well as selling only the highest quality fresh meat the the Fylde Coast has to offer they sell a range of homemade pies, sausages and home cooked meats.

3. Giglis Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes

Lytham Saint Annes | Gigli's was founded in 1987 as a high street butcher's shop on the heart of the Fylde Coast. Over the past 30 years they have become more than just a butcher's. As well as selling only the highest quality fresh meat the the Fylde Coast has to offer they sell a range of homemade pies, sausages and home cooked meats. | Google

Photo Sales
This family-run business specialises in homemade pies, sausage and sausage rolls. They have a number of stores across the North West and they also sell directly to other businesses such as butchers, farm shops and cafes.

4. The Pork Shop Group LTD, Poulton-le-Fylde

This family-run business specialises in homemade pies, sausage and sausage rolls. They have a number of stores across the North West and they also sell directly to other businesses such as butchers, farm shops and cafes. | Google

Photo Sales
The Cartford Inn, is a multi award-winning country pub, restaurant and boutique hotel that has proudly regained its status as a thriving hub for the community and travelling guests alike. Next to the inn is the onsite delicatessen and shop, TOTI (Taste of the Inn). With rustic charm, the deli offers some of the best produce from across Lancashire and international delicacies.

5. The Cartford Inn, Preston

The Cartford Inn, is a multi award-winning country pub, restaurant and boutique hotel that has proudly regained its status as a thriving hub for the community and travelling guests alike. Next to the inn is the onsite delicatessen and shop, TOTI (Taste of the Inn). With rustic charm, the deli offers some of the best produce from across Lancashire and international delicacies. | Google

Photo Sales
Browns the Butchers was established in 1932. Currently the 5th generation is working harder than ever to bring Chorley and its surrounding area, first class produce. They are known for their Lancashire haggis and black pudding, home dry cured bacon and large range of sausages, plus many other palate pleasing products.

6. Browns Butchers Ltd, Chorley

Browns the Butchers was established in 1932. Currently the 5th generation is working harder than ever to bring Chorley and its surrounding area, first class produce. They are known for their Lancashire haggis and black pudding, home dry cured bacon and large range of sausages, plus many other palate pleasing products. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:RetailersLancashireFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice