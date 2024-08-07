A large number of Lancashire producers scooped awards at a highly covered award scheme this year.
Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme where a panel of over 500 experts put food and drink from across the country to the test.
Due to the amount of awards won, Lancashire can be seen as a hub for great food and wine with many excellent retailers supplying unique produce across the county.
So here are all 38 Lancashire producers that won awards at the Great Taste Awards 2024:
1. Peppered Palette, Lancaster
Discover Peppered Palette's tantalizing dessert hot sauces (Toad Sweat Hot Sauces), perfect for elevating ice cream and sweet treats. Explore their versatile use in beverages and various creative recipes. Indulge in exquisitely crafted cheesecakes, skillfully infused with chili peppers across a wide array of delightful options. Award-winning products: Kickin' Key Lime Toad Sweat Dessert Hot Sauce, Zippin' Lemon Toad Sweat Dessert Hot Sauce. | Peppered Palette
2. The Three Wheel Gin Company, Lancaster
A small family run micro distillery based on the edge of Morecambe Bay, Lancs. Everything we distil is small batch and hand crafted, making around 30-50 bottles each batch. We have two ranges a classic British comedy inspired range and a homage to our hometown The Lancaster Range. Our gins are all 40% and above and our Lancaster range includes a vanilla coffee vodka which is made with coffee beans from a local coffee distributer. Both ranges currently hold a silver Gin Masters Award winning gin. Award-winning products: Lancaster Dry Gin, Eric's Morecambe Gin. | Google
3. Blendsmiths Drinkmakers, Carnforth
At Blendsmiths, we ethically source ingredients from all parts of the world and break them down into powders before blending together to make wonderfully colourful, tasty and healthy mixes. These mixes can be used in a variety of ways, mostly hot and cold drinks mixed with dairy and non-dairy milk. All of our products are gluten and dairy free, and are vegan friendly. We love nature, thats why we used not but plant based ingredients and are a completely plastic free company. Award-winning products: Beetroot Blend, Chocolate Blend. | Google
4. Revolution Coffee Roasters, Rossendale
Revolution Coffee Roasters is a micro-roastery located in the Rossendale valleys of Lancashire. We source only specialty grade coffee from select partners who share our passion and can demonstrate traceability, sustainability along with close links with farmers at origin. Bringing our passion & commitment of great coffee to the wider community. Award-winning products: The Bold Brew | Google
5. Brindle Distillery Ltd, Brindle
Award-winning products: Cuckoo Supernova Gin, Cuckoo Spring Vodka. | Google
6. The Courtyard Dairy, Lancaster
The Courtyard Dairy cheesemongers know the background and the stories behind the cheeses they sell, by making regular visits to the cheese-makers, talking cheese with them, and helping with the production. They stock and supply a carefully chosen range of unusual and exquisite farmhouse cheeses. Award-winning products: St Andrews Farmhouse Cheddar and Anster. | Google
