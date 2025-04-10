Aldi is selling cheapest supermarket lamb this Easter along with veg from as little as 15p

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi will officially be selling the UK’s cheapest Whole Leg of Lamb this Easter, available in stores from April 14.

Shoppers can pick up Aldi’s Whole Leg of Lamb for as little as £6.15. The tender Whole Leg of Lamb (£6.15 per kg) is packed full of flavour and offers the perfect main for Easter at an unbeatable price.

For a unique twist on the original Wellington, shoppers can impress guests this Easter with Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Lamb Wellington (£14.99, 701g), made with lamb fillet with a rich mushroom and onion duxelles, wrapped in Italian prosciutto that is encased in a delicious butter pastry.

Pick up your Easter lamb at Aldi.

What’s more, Aldi’s popular Easter Super Six deal is returning to stores from 15th-19th April and 15th-20th April in Scotland.

Including all the favourite veg shoppers need, Aldi’s Easter Super Six includes:

Nature’s Pick White Potatoes (15p, 2kg) - was £1.35, saving 89%

Nature’s Pick Carrots (15p, 1kg each) - was 69p, saving 78%

Nature’s Pick Broccoli (15p, 360g each) - was 79p, saving 81%

Nature’s Pick Spring Onions (15p, 100g) - was 69p, saving 78%

Nature’s Pick Loose Garlic (15p, each) - was 37p, saving 59%

Nature’s Pick Cucumber (59p, each) - was 89p, saving 34%

That means, shoppers can create the cheapest Easter roast dinner with all the trimmings for just £2.18 per person.

Ingredients

Whole Leg of Lamb (£6.15 per kg)

Nature’s Pick White Potatoes (15p, 1kg each)

Nature’s Pick Carrots (15p, 1kg each)

Nature’s Pick Broccoli (15p, 360g each)

Bramwells Mint Sauce (59p, 180g)

Quixo Sage and Onion Stuffing Mix (45p, 170g)

Quixo For Meat Gravy Granules (£1.09, 300g)

TOTAL: £8.73 (£2.18 per person, four people)

For those looking for an alternative to lamb but an equally brilliant centrepiece, Aldi’s Specially Selected Dry Aged Aberdeen Angus British Two Bone Rib of Beef Rib (£18.99 per kg) is the perfect choice. Seasoned with lashings of salt and pepper, this tender beef rib offers a mouth-watering taste.

Shoppers can also try the Specially Selected Aberdeen Angus 21 Day Joint (£7.99 per kg), Specially Selected Hand-Trimmed British Rack of Lamb (£19.99 per kg) and Specially Selected British Venison Loin (£29.99 per kg) for an elevated Easter meal.

For those hosting a large gathering, the XXL Beef Roasting Joint (£5.65 per kg) makes the ideal offering this Easter weekend.

Also available is the Specially Selected Wagyu Tomahawk (£29.99 per kg) for a taste of luxury this Easter.

Aldi’s Cheapest Lamb is available in stores from 14th April.

Aldi’s Easter Super Six will be available in stores from 15th-19th April (20th April in Scotland).