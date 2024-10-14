Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enjoy Christmas dinner affordably at Aldi 🍴

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is set to launch is biggest ever Christmas food and drink range

The discount supermarket has been named Christmas Retailer of the Year

Items in range includes Wagyu Tomahawk, Vegetable Snowflake and Diamond Prosecco

Discount supermarket Aldi has revealed what will be on the shelves as part of its Christmas 2024 range.

Including extravagant main options, traditional festive drinks and sweet treats, Aldi has announced that it will be returning Christmas favourites to its range, as well as brand-new additions - all at affordable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a full list of what has been announced so far in Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range:

Main Courses

Specially Selected Ultimate British Free Range Whole Turkey

Specially Selected Free-Range Goose

Specially Selected British Easy Carve Duck

Specially Selected Slow Cooked Two Bird Roast

Specially Selected Wagyu Tomahawk

Specially Selected Whole Lobster

Specially Selected Infused Side of Salmon

Aldi gives sneak peek at upcoming Christmas range which includes Lobster, Duck and Chicken Doughnuts (Photo: Adobe Stock/Aldi) | Adobe Stock/Aldi

Meat-Free Options

Specially Selected Roasted Vegetable Snowflake

Specially Selected Rainbow Vegetable Parcel

Party Food

Specially Selected Ultimate Pigs in Blankets

Specially Selected Wagyu Appetisers

Specially Selected Bao Buns

Specially Selected Posh Prawn Toast

Specially Selected Breaded Chicken Doughnuts

Cheese and Desserts

Specially Selected Luxury Cheese Truckle Tower

Extra Mature Coastal Cheddar

Aged Red Leicester

Wensleydale with Cranberry and Cassis Flavour

Balsamic Onion Cheddar

Specially Selected Sharing Cheese Bakes

Specially Selected Ultimate Gold Coin

Specially Selected Ruby Port, Fig & Cheese Puff Pastry Mince Pies

Specially Selected Maple & Pecan Mince Pies

Festive Drinks

Ballycastle Milk Chocolate Clementine Country Cream

Specially Selected Crémant de Loire

Organic Cava

Diamond Prosecco

Aldi was named Christmas Retailer of the Year at the Quality Food Awards for the fifth year in a row, and is set to launch its biggest Christmas range this year.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We know our shoppers are always eager to find out about our new launches for Christmas, so we’re delighted to share some of the highlights from our range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can expect our usual great value and high-quality products this festive season. And this is just a taste of what’s to come at the Christmas Retailer of the Year so shoppers should keep an eye out for more!”

Items from Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range will be available from Wednesday October 14, with other products being launched later this year.