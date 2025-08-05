A taste of Greece is coming to the seaside as new Greek bakery is set to open

A new Greek bakery is set to open on Clifton Street in Blackpool. Ammos Greek Bakery promises authentic pastries, breads and sweet treats bringing a true taste of Greece to the seaside town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clifton Street is about to get a delicious new addition as Ammos Greek Bakery prepares to open its doors in the heart of Blackpool.

Located at 29 Clifton Street, Ammos promises to bring the rich, authentic flavours of Greece to the Fylde coast - with a menu that’s expected to surprise, delight and transport locals straight to the Mediterranean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although an official opening date has yet to be announced, anticipation is already building, thanks to the bakery’s teasers on social media, particularly TikTok where followers have been treated to behind-the-scenes previews and tempting glimpses of what’s to come.

A new Greek Bakery - Ammos is coming to Blackpool. | Facebook

The name Ammos, meaning "sand" in Greek, is a nod to Greece’s coastal beauty and a perfect fit for Blackpool’s own beachside community.

But what really sets this bakery apart is its commitment to authenticity and quality. Ammos aims to offer a slice of Greek life through fresh, handmade pastries, breads and sweets that stay true to traditional recipes.

While the full menu is still under wraps, the focus is clear: everything will be baked with passion, using top-quality ingredients and techniques that reflect Greece’s rich culinary heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re a fan of Greek cuisine or simply looking for something new and different, Ammos looks set to become a go to spot for takeaway pastries, coffee, and indulgent bites in the town centre.

And with Greek food growing in popularity across the UK, its arrival couldn’t be better timed.

Keep an eye on their social media for update and get ready to experience a little taste of Athens right here in Blackpool.