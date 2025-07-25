A popular pub has added a takeaway staple to their menu this weekend

Donner kebabs are back at The Grapes this weekend - served in soft naan with salad and sauce, available for takeaway from 5pm Friday until they sell out.

Get ready, food lovers – something delicious is returning to The Grapes this weekend. Starting from 5pm this Friday their much-loved Donner kebabs are back by popular demand and they’re available for takeaway all weekend long.

Their Donner kebabs are the real deal: perfectly seasoned meat, sliced fresh and served hot in a soft, warm naan, complemented by a crunchy mixed salad and your choice of sauce.

The Grapes. | Facebook

Whether you’re a fan of cool garlic mayo, spicy chilli or the classic yoghurt and mint combo, they’ve got you covered.

They know their locals have missed this favourite and they couldn’t be more excited to bring it back for another weekend feast.

There’s nothing quite like the bold flavour of a proper Donner and they’ve made sure everything is prepped to perfection - from the naan to the final drizzle of sauce.

Ideal for a Friday night treat, a Saturday dinner, or a late-night weekend snack, the kebabs are available from 5pm on Friday and will keep coming out of the kitchen until they run out.

If you’ve had one before, you’ll know exactly why. If you haven’t, this is your chance to taste what all the fuss is about.

The Grapes kebab. | Facebook

Whether you’re grabbing one to-go, bringing a few home for friends, or just craving something satisfying and packed with flavour, swing by The Grapes and pick up a Donner while you can.

These kebabs are made fresh, served hot and guaranteed to hit the spot.

The Grapes, starting Friday at 5pm, Donner kebabs with salad & sauce in soft naan. Takeaway only - all weekend or until sold out.