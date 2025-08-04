Café Retro is bringing a blast from the past to Lytham Road this September, serving up homemade breakfasts, pies and cakes in a fun 60s and 70s-inspired setting. Formerly Jenny’s Round Table, this local favourite is getting a groovy new twist.

A taste of the past is coming to Blackpool! Café Retro is set to open its doors this mid-September on Lytham Road (FY1), bringing with it a vibrant dose of 1960s and 1970s nostalgia, home-cooked comfort food and a warm community spirit.

The new café takes over the site formerly known as Jenny’s Round Table Café, a much-loved local spot that served Blackpool for over 20 years.

Now under new ownership, Café Retro promises to honour the legacy of the space while offering a fresh, funky twist for a new generation of diners.

Expect more than just your standard breakfast fare. Owner Steve and his team are focused on quality, using top-tier ingredients, including award-winning sausages and locally sourced free-range produce.

And in case you’re wondering - no microwaves in sight. Every dish will be made fresh and in-house, right down to the cakes.

On the menu, customers can look forward to classic and deluxe breakfasts, hearty burgers, handmade pies, laid-back brunches, afternoon teas and of course, freshly brewed coffee and homemade cakes.

Owner of the new cafe, Steve said: “Your café favourites, but with a difference. We’re not quite a greasy spoon and not quite fine dining but – you can expect top-quality ingredients, award-winning sausages, free-range local produce and absolutely everything made in-house.

“That’s right – no pre-packaged food, and we don’t even own a microwave!”

The café’s retro theme runs from the menu to the décor with vintage touches inspired by British kitchens and diners from the '60s and '70s.

Think warm colours, playful design and a bit of rock ’n’ roll atmosphere. It’s more than just a meal - it’s a trip down memory lane.

As big chains dominate the high street, Café Retro stands out as a proudly independent business, focused on community, craft and great customer experience.

It's a chance to support local, slow down and enjoy food that’s made with heart.

So, if you're hungry for something a little different and a lot more nostalgic mark your calendars for mid-September and get ready to groove on down to Lytham Road. Your tastebuds are in for a throwback treat.