A new Blackpool venue is going all out with viral Dubai sweet treats

Blackpool’s food scene has just got a serious sugar boost with the arrival of Terpz Treats a brand-new dessert restaurant from the team behind the much-loved Terpz Kitchen.

Known for their bold flavours and innovative street food the Terpz crew are now turning their attention to indulgent sweet creations and judging by the menu, it’s set to be a game-changer.

Terpz Treats is already causing a stir online thanks to its viral Dubai-style desserts that combine amazing presentation with high-quality ingredients.

On the menu, you’ll find:

Milkshakes crafted with premium Mr Whippy soft serve and luxury imported sauces.

Belgian waffles made fresh to order using authentic imported mix.

Specials that include Dubai Strawberries & Chocolate Cups and the Viral Matilda Chocolate Cake.

Loaded Treat Boxes for just £20 packed with a huge variety of indulgent goodies.

Having already established themselves with Terpz Kitchen they’ve built a following for delivering high-quality food with creative flair.

Terpz Kitchen, 260 Lytham Road, Blackpool. | Terpz Kitchen

You can order directly through Blackpool Eats, making it easy to try these viral-worthy desserts from the comfort of your home.

With eye-catching presentation, indulgent flavours and generous portions, Terpz Treats looks set to become one of Blackpool’s hottest foodie destinations.

Now, with Terpz Treats they’re aiming to do the same in the world of desserts.