A community food hub in Fylde receives a five-star hygiene rating

The food hygiene rating on display

The Food Standards Agency awarded The Fylde Food Community Hub, based at Lower Lane Community Centre, a five-star rating.

The food hub is run by volunteers Carol Thomas, Maureen Baxter and John Wynn, with support from Alan Buckley and Nev Flack. They provide packages of food, toiletries and cleaning products for up to 35 individuals and families each week.

To achieve the five-star rating, the volunteers have to keep all food storage areas clean and tidy, rotate stock and record temperatures of fridges and freezers to make sure all food is consumable.

The Fylde Food Community Hub

The volunteers have also undergone food safety and hygiene training and food allergy awareness.

The dedicated team work all year-round to provide support at Lower Lane Community Centre, owned by Progress Housing Group. Most recently they turned into Easter bunnies to give away chocolate eggs to children.

Carol Thomas, volunteer chairperson of Fylde Food Community Hub, says: “We are thrilled to be awarded a five-star rating from the Food Standards Agency. We work hard to make sure everything is done correctly so we can provide food to families who are struggling.

“Nev and Alan do a great job collecting the bread from all the bakers every Saturday morning and we have a young volunteer Richard, who is a big help to us.

Maureen Baxter, Carol Thomas and John Wynn at the food hub.

“We are also grateful to Dean from Derby Hill Dairy who donates milk and delivers every week.

“We rely on receiving donations from various sources, and hopefully this will continue in the future.

“We also wish to thank Progress Housing Group for all their support, and for the use of the community centre.”

