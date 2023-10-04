Shocking new research suggests that four in 10 Brits start the day with a biscuit.

A further 22 per cent of us tuck into cake for breakfast, according to data from Whole Earth.

Their research indicates almost a quarter (23 per cent) tuck into chocolate first thing, a fifth (22 per cent) admit to eating cake or last night’s leftover takeaway (21 per cent), while crisps (16 per cent), energy drinks (14 per cent), sweets (13 per cent) and popcorn (five per cent) are also on the nation’s morning menus.

We asked Gazette readers to go for the best full English breakfast in our area – and you didn’t disappoint.

More than 300 people responded with their thoughts, and there were establishments that were named time and time again.

We’ve compiled a list of the most-recommended below.

Brekkie These are 9 of the most recommended places for a cooked breakfast

Compass Cafe Bar Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 474 Google reviews

The Dunes, 561 Lytham Road, Blackpool This place was mentioned several times by Gazette readers. Amanda Watson said: "Amazing food and great value!"

Vintro Lounge, Church St, Blackpool FY1 1DR Three people mentioned Vintro Lounge, and Google Reviews agrees with them - it rates as 4.5/5 from more than 600 customers.

Peppermill Café, 15 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG Many people mentioned Peppermill Cafe. On Google Reviews, it scores highly with an average rating of 4.6/5.

Teapot Cafe, 219 Lytham Road, Blackpool Google Reviews has this cafe rated as 4.7/5 from more than 270 reviews.