9 of the best places for a full English breakfast in and around Blackpool according to Blackpool Gazette readers

Shocking new research suggests that four in 10 Brits start the day with a biscuit.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:25 BST

A further 22 per cent of us tuck into cake for breakfast, according to data from Whole Earth.

Their research indicates almost a quarter (23 per cent) tuck into chocolate first thing, a fifth (22 per cent) admit to eating cake or last night’s leftover takeaway (21 per cent), while crisps (16 per cent), energy drinks (14 per cent), sweets (13 per cent) and popcorn (five per cent) are also on the nation’s morning menus.

Here’s where to get ‘the ultimate’ Michelin starred toastie

We asked Gazette readers to go for the best full English breakfast in our area – and you didn’t disappoint.

More than 300 people responded with their thoughts, and there were establishments that were named time and time again.

We’ve compiled a list of the most-recommended below.

These are 9 of the most recommended places for a cooked breakfast

1. Brekkie

These are 9 of the most recommended places for a cooked breakfast Photo: Shutterstock

Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 474 Google reviews

2. Compass Cafe Bar

Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 474 Google reviews Photo: Google

This place was mentioned several times by Gazette readers. Amanda Watson said: "Amazing food and great value!"

3. The Dunes, 561 Lytham Road, Blackpool

This place was mentioned several times by Gazette readers. Amanda Watson said: "Amazing food and great value!" Photo: Google

Three people mentioned Vintro Lounge, and Google Reviews agrees with them - it rates as 4.5/5 from more than 600 customers.

4. Vintro Lounge, Church St, Blackpool FY1 1DR

Three people mentioned Vintro Lounge, and Google Reviews agrees with them - it rates as 4.5/5 from more than 600 customers. Photo: Google

Many people mentioned Peppermill Cafe. On Google Reviews, it scores highly with an average rating of 4.6/5.

5. Peppermill Café, 15 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG

Many people mentioned Peppermill Cafe. On Google Reviews, it scores highly with an average rating of 4.6/5. Photo: Google

Google Reviews has this cafe rated as 4.7/5 from more than 270 reviews.

6. Teapot Cafe, 219 Lytham Road, Blackpool

Google Reviews has this cafe rated as 4.7/5 from more than 270 reviews. Photo: Google

