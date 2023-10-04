Shocking new research suggests that four in 10 Brits start the day with a biscuit.
A further 22 per cent of us tuck into cake for breakfast, according to data from Whole Earth.
Their research indicates almost a quarter (23 per cent) tuck into chocolate first thing, a fifth (22 per cent) admit to eating cake or last night’s leftover takeaway (21 per cent), while crisps (16 per cent), energy drinks (14 per cent), sweets (13 per cent) and popcorn (five per cent) are also on the nation’s morning menus.
We asked Gazette readers to go for the best full English breakfast in our area – and you didn’t disappoint.
More than 300 people responded with their thoughts, and there were establishments that were named time and time again.
We’ve compiled a list of the most-recommended below.
1. Brekkie
2. Compass Cafe Bar
Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 474 Google reviews Photo: Google
3. The Dunes, 561 Lytham Road, Blackpool
This place was mentioned several times by Gazette readers.
Amanda Watson said: "Amazing food and great value!" Photo: Google
4. Vintro Lounge, Church St, Blackpool FY1 1DR
Three people mentioned Vintro Lounge, and Google Reviews agrees with them - it rates as 4.5/5 from more than 600 customers. Photo: Google
5. Peppermill Café, 15 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG
Many people mentioned Peppermill Cafe.
On Google Reviews, it scores highly with an average rating of 4.6/5. Photo: Google
6. Teapot Cafe, 219 Lytham Road, Blackpool
Google Reviews has this cafe rated as 4.7/5 from more than 270 reviews. Photo: Google