9 of the best ice cream parlours in and around Blackpool

Are you a fan of the timeless vanilla topped with raspberry sauce, sprinkles and a classic flake? Or do you prefer to shake things up with something a bit different, like blue bubblegum or zesty key lime?

Whether you're exploring Blackpool or making your way along the Fylde coast you'll find no shortage of spots to stop for a scoop of something sweet.

From trendy parlours serving creative flavours to traditional favourites made from family recipes, there’s a wide selection of toppings, sauces, and combinations that make ice cream a favourite treat for all ages.

Notarianni memories A family run ice cream parlour on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, serving home made vanilla ice cream from its takeaway counter since 1928. Notarianni Ices Blackpool uses a secret family recipe handed down over four generations. | National World

Book, Bean and Ice Cream, Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AJ Book, Bean and Ice Cream on Poulton Street in Kirkham is a lovely coffee shop that serves coffee, hot food, cakes and Mrs Dowsons delicious ice cream. Photo: Google

Manfredi Ice Cream Traditional family ice cream makers since 1911, Manfredi Ice Cream is situated on Red Bank Road in Bispham. They have a variety of sauces and toppings to add to vanilla ice cream, with different cones and tub sizes too. Photo: Julia Bennett

Mr Nitro's Layton Mr Nitro's in Westcliffe Drive, Layton specialise in real home-made dairy ice cream, award winning milkshakes, freshly prepared waffles & crepes and a wide range of confectionery. Photo: Google

Scoop Ice Cream Parlour Located on Central Promenade in Blackpool, Scoop Ice Cream Parlour offers more than 44 favours, and features a seating area for anyone wanting to rest their feet while tucking into a treat. Photo: Julia Bennett