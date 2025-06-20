9 of the best ice cream parlours in and around Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:41 BST

With the weather warming up there’s no better excuse to indulge in a refreshing ice cream.

Are you a fan of the timeless vanilla topped with raspberry sauce, sprinkles and a classic flake? Or do you prefer to shake things up with something a bit different, like blue bubblegum or zesty key lime?

Whether you're exploring Blackpool or making your way along the Fylde coast you'll find no shortage of spots to stop for a scoop of something sweet.

From trendy parlours serving creative flavours to traditional favourites made from family recipes, there’s a wide selection of toppings, sauces, and combinations that make ice cream a favourite treat for all ages.

There's nothing like an ice cream to cool you down on a summer's day.

1. Keep cool

There's nothing like an ice cream to cool you down on a summer's day.

A family run ice cream parlour on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, serving home made vanilla ice cream from its takeaway counter since 1928. Notarianni Ices Blackpool uses a secret family recipe handed down over four generations.

2. Notarianni memories

A family run ice cream parlour on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, serving home made vanilla ice cream from its takeaway counter since 1928. Notarianni Ices Blackpool uses a secret family recipe handed down over four generations.

Book, Bean and Ice Cream on Poulton Street in Kirkham is a lovely coffee shop that serves coffee, hot food, cakes and Mrs Dowsons delicious ice cream.

3. Book, Bean and Ice Cream, Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AJ

Book, Bean and Ice Cream on Poulton Street in Kirkham is a lovely coffee shop that serves coffee, hot food, cakes and Mrs Dowsons delicious ice cream.

Traditional family ice cream makers since 1911, Manfredi Ice Cream is situated on Red Bank Road in Bispham. They have a variety of sauces and toppings to add to vanilla ice cream, with different cones and tub sizes too.

4. Manfredi Ice Cream

Traditional family ice cream makers since 1911, Manfredi Ice Cream is situated on Red Bank Road in Bispham. They have a variety of sauces and toppings to add to vanilla ice cream, with different cones and tub sizes too.

Mr Nitro's in Westcliffe Drive, Layton specialise in real home-made dairy ice cream, award winning milkshakes, freshly prepared waffles & crepes and a wide range of confectionery.

5. Mr Nitro's Layton

Mr Nitro's in Westcliffe Drive, Layton specialise in real home-made dairy ice cream, award winning milkshakes, freshly prepared waffles & crepes and a wide range of confectionery.

Located on Central Promenade in Blackpool, Scoop Ice Cream Parlour offers more than 44 favours, and features a seating area for anyone wanting to rest their feet while tucking into a treat.

6. Scoop Ice Cream Parlour

Located on Central Promenade in Blackpool, Scoop Ice Cream Parlour offers more than 44 favours, and features a seating area for anyone wanting to rest their feet while tucking into a treat.

