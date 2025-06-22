Many UK-wide pubs are offering exclusive deals, offers and discounts right now.
From Kids Eat for £1 to 2-4-1 cocktails there are plenty of money-saving food and drink offers available at a variety of pubs in the UK.
Here are 7 of the best pub deals across the UK.
1. Wetherspoons
Wetherspoons continues to offer a variety of deals, which includes its Breakfast Deal for £2.99 or less, Deli Deals, Afternoon Deals (Monday to Friday 2pm-5pm), 3 Small Plates for £14.99, and more. Please visit the Wetherspoons website for more details. | Fiona Hanson/PA Wire Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire
2. Greene King
Greene King pubs across the UK are offering a variety of deals. Deals include; a £10 deal, two for one on burgers on Fridays, Kids Eat for £1 on Mondays (Hungry Horse locations), Steak for £8.99 from Monday to Wednesday, drinks deals and 15% off for Blue Light card holders. Please visit the Greene King website for more details. | Getty Images
3. All Bar One
All Bar One are offering a variety of deals including; a free Aperol Spritz or fizz for graduates, two cocktails for one from Sunday to Friday from 12pm, two courses from £18 on Sundays, bottomless brunch from £34pp, Tapas Tuesday from £29.95 and much more. Please visit the All Bar One website for more details. | Facebook-All Bar One
4. Chef & Brewer
Chef & Brewer are offering a lunch time deal which includes a wide selection of lunch dishes starting from as little as £8. Dishes in the deal include sandwiches such as the 4oz Rump Steak Sandwich. Please visit the Chef & Brewer website for more details. | Facebook-Chef & Brewer
5. Farmhouse Inns
Farmhouse Inns locations are offering a deal which includes two courses from £8.99. The deal is available from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 12pm to 5pm. Dishes in the deal are from the Farmhouse Inns Weekday Set Menu, including the likes of fish and chips, a small carvery, gammon and eggs and more. Please visit the Farmhouse Inns website for more details. | Facebook-Farmhouse Inns
6. Brewdog
Brewdog is offering a lunch deal in its bars across the UK. The deal includes a burger, fries and a pint from £10.95. Brewdog pizza bars are offering a similar deal, which includes a pizza and a pint for £9.95. Please visit the Brewdog website for more details. | Getty Images