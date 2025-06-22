5 . Farmhouse Inns

Farmhouse Inns locations are offering a deal which includes two courses from £8.99. The deal is available from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 12pm to 5pm. Dishes in the deal are from the Farmhouse Inns Weekday Set Menu, including the likes of fish and chips, a small carvery, gammon and eggs and more. Please visit the Farmhouse Inns website for more details. | Facebook-Farmhouse Inns