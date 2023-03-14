6 of the best Irish bars in Lancashire where you can celebrate St Patrick's Day - March 17
With St Patrick's Day fast approaching, where better to celebrate than at an Irish bar?
By Jon Peake
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:29 GMT
The annual holiday always falls on March 17 and this year it falls on a Friday – so you’ve got the weekend to recuperate!
St Patrick's Day originated in Ireland during the 1600s as a religious day to commemorate the death of the country's patron saint, St Patrick, who was credited with introducing Christianity to Ireland.
Here are 6 of the best Irish bars in Lancashire. Enjoy the day!
Page 1 of 2