News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
7 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

6 of the best Irish bars in Lancashire where you can celebrate St Patrick's Day - March 17

With St Patrick's Day fast approaching, where better to celebrate than at an Irish bar?

By Jon Peake
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:29 GMT

The annual holiday always falls on March 17 and this year it falls on a Friday – so you’ve got the weekend to recuperate!

St Patrick's Day originated in Ireland during the 1600s as a religious day to commemorate the death of the country's patron saint, St Patrick, who was credited with introducing Christianity to Ireland.

Here are 6 of the best Irish bars in Lancashire. Enjoy the day!

Below are 6 of the best Irish bars in Lancashire

1. 6 of the best Irish bars in Lancashire

Below are 6 of the best Irish bars in Lancashire Photo: Google

Photo Sales
McCullough's - Rainhall Road, Barnoldswick. Google rating 4.7 out of 5 from 284 reviews.

2. McCullough's

McCullough's - Rainhall Road, Barnoldswick. Google rating 4.7 out of 5 from 284 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Scruffy Murphys - Corporation Street, Blackpool. Google rating 4.3 out of 5 from 996 reviews.

3. Scruffy Murphys

Scruffy Murphys - Corporation Street, Blackpool. Google rating 4.3 out of 5 from 996 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
O'Connors Bar - St George's Lane, Thornton-Cleveleys. Google rating 4.5 out of 5 from 141 reviews.

4. O'Connors Bar

O'Connors Bar - St George's Lane, Thornton-Cleveleys. Google rating 4.5 out of 5 from 141 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LancashireIreland