35 of the best eateries with outdoor space in Lancashire - including restaurants in Preston and Blackpool

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 28th Jun 2024, 15:07 BST

Want to enjoy the warm weather while eating? Here are some of the best eateries with outdoor space in Lancashire.

As the warm weather continues, enjoying a meal out in the sun has become more of an option.

With the temperature high and the sun beating down, people don’t want to be cooped up inside and would much rather be eating food outside.

Across Lancashire there are plenty of cafes, eateries and restaurants that have outdoor space so you don’t have to miss a second of sunlight.

We asked readers where their favourite place to eat with outdoor space and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 35 of the best eateries with outdoor space in Lancashire:

Whins Ln, Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HN

1. Whins Kitchen

Whins Ln, Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HN | Whins Kitchen

103-111 Market St W, Preston PR1 2HB

2. Chew's Yard

103-111 Market St W, Preston PR1 2HB | Contributed

5 Stanley St, Accrington BB5 6PR

3. Cafe Ri-An

5 Stanley St, Accrington BB5 6PR | Google

386 Bolton Rd, Darwen BB3 2PS

4. Dolly's Bar and Grill

386 Bolton Rd, Darwen BB3 2PS | Dolly's Bar and Grill

24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU

5. Compass Cafe Bar

24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | Google

12 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU

6. The Coffee Pot

12 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | The Coffee Pot

