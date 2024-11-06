31 of Lancashire's best cosy pubs with roaring open fires to try as temperatures drop

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024

Nothing beats a cosy pub with a roaring fire.

In Britain, our respect for pub culture is unmatched, with our love for gathering in the local for a pint stretching back centuries. Deeply woven into our social fabric, the pub culture in our country has meant that pubs have emerged as far more than mere places to grab a drink.

Communal hubs where people from all walks of life gather to unwind after a long day, to share stories with friends and strangers alike, and to connect with likeminded people, British pubs are famous the world over for a good reason - because they’re wonderful places at their best.

Blending cosiness with tradition, history with unique quirks, pubs across Lancashire are also well known for their welcoming atmospheres. In winter, pubs become refuges for those in search of a lovely break from the bleak dreariness of British weather in the colder months - a pub lunch on a lazy weekend afternoon is most people’s idea of the perfect winter day.

With an open fire boasting the ability to transform a regular pub into a haven of communal spirit, we decided to put together a list of some of Lancashire’s top pubs with fireplaces at which you can happily warm yourself whilst enjoying the local tipples and classic surroundings as part of our Love Your series highlighting the best of the county.

Take a look and see if any standout...

1. The White Swan | 300 Wheatley Ln Rd, Fence, Burnley BB12 9QA | 4.8 stars (568 reviews)

2. Lord Nelson | Whalley Old Rd, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8DU | 4.6 stars (294 reviews)

3. The Freemasons at Wiswell | 9df, 8 Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe BB7 9DF | 4.6 stars (634 reviews)

4. Black Bull | Old Langho Rd, Blackburn BB6 8AW | 4.6 stars (788 reviews)

5. The Old Oak | 111 Preston Rd, Longridge, Preston PR3 3BA | 4.4 stars (68 reviews)

6. The De Lacy Arms | 61 King St, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9SP | 4.0 stars (131 reviews)

