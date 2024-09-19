29 of the best Lancashire wine bars near me according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Sep 2024, 16:00 BST
A full bodied red, a refreshing rose, or a crisp white – whatever colour you choose, not much beats a nice glass of wine.

Throw in a charcuterie board and you’ve got yourself a party.

We asked readers for their best go to places for a nice wine in Lancashire and from Preston, Blackpool and Chorley they did not disappoint!

Here are the top 29 places to venture to if you haven’t already. Salut!

6-7 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP.

2. Le plonk Wine Bar

6-7 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP. Photo: Google

2-4, Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA.

3. The Alley

2-4, Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA. Photo: Google

67 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL.

4. Ma Kellys

67 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL. Photo: Google

1 Cheapside, Blackpool, FY1 1DW.

5. Nook Wine Room & Terrace

1 Cheapside, Blackpool, FY1 1DW. Photo: Google

54-56 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ.

6. Ronnies Wine Bar & Eatery

54-56 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ. Photo: Google

Related topics:LancashireChorleyPrestonBlackpool