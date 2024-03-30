25 of the best restaurants to make sure you've visited in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St. Annes and Fleetwood

There are plenty of amazing restaurants across the Fylde Coast but which ones do you have to make sure you’ve visited?

By Sam Quine
Published 30th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT

The Fylde Coast is home to some excellent places to eat with a wide array of different cuisines.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in their favourite restaurants and the response was overwhelming.

From classic English hearty meals to Mediterranean grills, there really was a multitude of options to pick from.

So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here’s 25 of the best restaurants to make sure you’ve visited on the Fylde Coast:

1. Terra Nostra

2. Sapori

3. White Tower Restaurant

4. Michael Wan’s Mandarin

5. Mi Casa Su Casa

6. Mimmo's

