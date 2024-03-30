The Fylde Coast is home to some excellent places to eat with a wide array of different cuisines.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in their favourite restaurants and the response was overwhelming.
From classic English hearty meals to Mediterranean grills, there really was a multitude of options to pick from.
So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here’s 25 of the best restaurants to make sure you’ve visited on the Fylde Coast:
1. Terra Nostra
50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR | 4.6 out of 5 (593 Google reviews)
2. Sapori
32 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JP | 4.7 out of 5 (661 Google reviews)
3. White Tower Restaurant
Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | 4.5 out of 5 (122 Google reviews)
4. Michael Wan’s Mandarin
27 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD | 4.7 out of 5 (1083 Google reviews)
5. Mi Casa Su Casa
117 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ | 4.9 out of 5 (378 Google reviews)
6. Mimmo's
7 Victoria Rd E, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5HT | 4.5 out of 5 (306 Google reviews)
