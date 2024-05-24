From classy Italian restaurants to cheap and cheerful takeaways, the Fylde Coast has so much to offer when it comes to good food.

Yet there are also some more hidden gems that don’t get the attention they deserve and we’d like to shine some light on them.

We have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants and takeaways from across the county spanning a wide range of cuisines.

So here are 25 of the best restaurants and takeaways to enjoy this bank holiday - including restaurants in Blackpool and Lytham St. Annes:

1 . Sapori 32 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JP | 4.7 out of 5 (661 Google reviews)

2 . Twelve Restaurant Fleetwood Rd N, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4JZ | 4.7 out of 5 (374 Google reviews)

3 . Hickory's Smokehouse Fleetwood Rd N, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4LH | 4.6 out of 5 (437 Google reviews)

4 . Lou Shang 39-41 St Anne's Rd W, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1SB | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews)

5 . The Zen Restaurant 32-34 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR | 4.6 out of 5 (564 Google reviews)

6 . Go Greek 17 Westcliffe Dr, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7BJ | 4.7 out of 5 (200 Google reviews)