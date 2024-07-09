As we are in the middle of graduation season, students from across the county will be looking for places to enjoy a celebratory meal.

Lancashire is home to a number of great restaurants that the whole family can go to following the day celebrating the academic achievement.

From steakhouses to fine dining the choice really is endless so we wanted to highlight some eateries perfect for your big day.

So here are 25 of the best places to celebrate graduation in Lancashire:

1 . 1842 Restaurant & Bar The Corn Exchange, Lune St, Preston PR1 2NN | 4.3 out of 5 (535 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Northcote Hotel & Restaurant 0 Northcote Rd, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8BE | 4.7 out of 5 (1095 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel | Google Photo Sales

3 . Miller & Carter Lytham St Annes Blackpool Road North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3RU | 4.6 out of 5 (2,244 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Turtle Bay Preston Crystal House, Birley St, Preston PR1 2AQ | 4.6 out of 5 (5,202 Google Reviews) | Visit Preston Photo Sales

5 . The Bank Bar & Grill 28 Corporation St, Blackpool FY1 1EJ | 4.8 out of 5 (1,248 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

6 . Lorenzo's Preston New Rd, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (249 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales