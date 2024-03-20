25 of the best places for a Sunday dinner on the Fylde coast, according to residents

A heaving plate of meat covered in gravy, accompanied by crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and a healthy serving of vegetables – the roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes.

We asked our readers which places served the best Sunday dinner on the Fylde coast to help you get your weekend plans sorted.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

1 . The Briardene Hotel Kelso Avenue, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG | 4.6 out of 5 (294 Google reviews) | "Went for Sunday lunch and it was fantastic. Great quality food and great service."

2 . Café Royal Bold Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6BW | 4.6 out of 5 (438 Google reviews) | "Took my son for Sunday lunch today. Food, service and value for money first class."

3 . Tavern at the Mill Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JZ | 4.1 out of 5 (1,712 Google reviews) | "Dropped in for a Sunday roast. Service and food was really good. Would certainly visit again."

4 . Plum Tree Farm Hallam Way, Blackpool, FY4 5NZ | 4.2 out of 5 (3,400 Google reviews) | "Had a carvery and the food was great. The meat - I had beef and gammon - was amazing."

5 . Grosvenor Casino The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB | 4.2 out of 5 (884 Google reviews) | "Great place for a Sunday roast. Beautifully cooked rump of roast beef with all the trimmings."

6 . Glendower Hotel North Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 2NQ | 4.4 out of 5 (939 Google reviews) | "Amazing food and excellent service."