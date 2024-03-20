25 of the best places for a Sunday dinner on the Fylde coast, according to residents

For many, it’s the best meal of the week – and there are plenty of places in Lancashire plating up a quality Sunday dinner.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Mar 2024, 15:30 GMT

A heaving plate of meat covered in gravy, accompanied by crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and a healthy serving of vegetables – the roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes.

We asked our readers which places served the best Sunday dinner on the Fylde coast to help you get your weekend plans sorted.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Kelso Avenue, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG | 4.6 out of 5 (294 Google reviews) | "Went for Sunday lunch and it was fantastic. Great quality food and great service."

1. The Briardene Hotel

Kelso Avenue, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG | 4.6 out of 5 (294 Google reviews) | "Went for Sunday lunch and it was fantastic. Great quality food and great service."

Photo Sales
Bold Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6BW | 4.6 out of 5 (438 Google reviews) | "Took my son for Sunday lunch today. Food, service and value for money first class."

2. Café Royal

Bold Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6BW | 4.6 out of 5 (438 Google reviews) | "Took my son for Sunday lunch today. Food, service and value for money first class."

Photo Sales
Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JZ | 4.1 out of 5 (1,712 Google reviews) | "Dropped in for a Sunday roast. Service and food was really good. Would certainly visit again."

3. Tavern at the Mill

Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JZ | 4.1 out of 5 (1,712 Google reviews) | "Dropped in for a Sunday roast. Service and food was really good. Would certainly visit again."

Photo Sales
Hallam Way, Blackpool, FY4 5NZ | 4.2 out of 5 (3,400 Google reviews) | "Had a carvery and the food was great. The meat - I had beef and gammon - was amazing."

4. Plum Tree Farm

Hallam Way, Blackpool, FY4 5NZ | 4.2 out of 5 (3,400 Google reviews) | "Had a carvery and the food was great. The meat - I had beef and gammon - was amazing."

Photo Sales
The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB | 4.2 out of 5 (884 Google reviews) | "Great place for a Sunday roast. Beautifully cooked rump of roast beef with all the trimmings."

5. Grosvenor Casino

The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB | 4.2 out of 5 (884 Google reviews) | "Great place for a Sunday roast. Beautifully cooked rump of roast beef with all the trimmings."

Photo Sales
North Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 2NQ | 4.4 out of 5 (939 Google reviews) | "Amazing food and excellent service."

6. Glendower Hotel

North Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 2NQ | 4.4 out of 5 (939 Google reviews) | "Amazing food and excellent service."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeResidentsYorkshireBritainLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.