There are plenty of amazing restaurants across Lancashire but which ones do you have to make sure you’ve visited?

Lancashire is home to some excellent places to eat with a wide array of different cuisines.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to send in their favourite restaurants and the response was overwhelming.

From classic English hearty meals to Mediterranean grills, there really was a multitude of options to pick from.

So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here’s 25 of the best restaurants to make sure you’ve visited in Lancashire...

1. The Fat Italian

188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews) | Google

2. The Spinners at Cowling

Cowling Rd, Chorley PR6 9EA | 4.7 out of 5 (834 Google reviews) | Google

3. The Stags Head

Whittingham Ln, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2AU | 4.6 out of 5 (864 Google reviews) | Google

4. The Three Fishes

Mitton Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9PQ | 4.4 out of 5 (446 Google reviews) | Google

5. The Traveller’s Rest

Dawber's Ln, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6EG | 4.3 out of 5 (565 Google reviews) | Google

6. Thyme & Plaice

37 Wigan Ln, Coppull, Chorley PR7 4BN | 4.8 out of 5 (91 Google reviews) | Google

