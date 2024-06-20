Lancashire is home to some excellent places to eat with a wide array of different cuisines.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to send in their favourite restaurants and the response was overwhelming.

From classic English hearty meals to Mediterranean grills, there really was a multitude of options to pick from.

So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here’s 25 of the best restaurants to make sure you’ve visited in Lancashire...

In the mood for some reminiscing? Take a look at a few of our recent retro pieces...

1 . The Fat Italian 188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Spinners at Cowling Cowling Rd, Chorley PR6 9EA | 4.7 out of 5 (834 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Stags Head Whittingham Ln, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2AU | 4.6 out of 5 (864 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Three Fishes Mitton Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9PQ | 4.4 out of 5 (446 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Traveller’s Rest Dawber's Ln, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6EG | 4.3 out of 5 (565 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales