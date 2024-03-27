25 of the best Chinese takeaways in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Lytham St Annes according to TripAdvisor

Who doesn’t love Chinese food, but where are the best places to get it on the Fylde Coast?

By Sam Quine
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:37 GMT

From spring rolls to chow mein, the nation simply loves Chinese cuisine as they swear by their local restaurant or takeaway.

Everyone has their beloved favourite place to go for this type of food but we wanted to highlight some great places across the Fylde Coast.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here is 25 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham St Annes and Cleveleys:

1. Paramount Chinese Restaurant

2. Peking Express

3. Red Pepper

4. Seasons

5. South Sea

6. Sweet and Sour

