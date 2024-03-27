From spring rolls to chow mein, the nation simply loves Chinese cuisine as they swear by their local restaurant or takeaway.

Everyone has their beloved favourite place to go for this type of food but we wanted to highlight some great places across the Fylde Coast.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here is 25 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham St Annes and Cleveleys:

1 . Paramount Chinese Restaurant 77 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JE | 4.3 out of 5 (107 Google reviews) Photo Sales

2 . Peking Express 190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) Photo Sales

3 . Red Pepper 51 Central Dr, Blackpool FY1 5DS | 4.3 out of 5 (193 Google reviews) Photo Sales

4 . Seasons 10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.0 out of 5 (44 Google reviews) Photo Sales

5 . South Sea 519 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1TE | 4.0 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) Photo Sales

6 . Sweet and Sour 2 Beach Rd, Fleetwood FY7 8PT | 4.1 out of 5 (101 Google reviews) Photo Sales